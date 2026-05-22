Embraer and Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI) have signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop MRO capabilities in Greece for the C-390 Millennium, in support of the Hellenic Air Force’s potential acquisition of the aircraft. The agreement provides for the establishment of local maintenance, repair, and technical support capabilities, with the objective of ensuring a high level of operational autonomy for a future C-390 fleet.

With this move, the Brazilian manufacturer is now formally positioning itself in the competition to replace the Greek Air Force’s transport aircraft, although discussions have been ongoing and publicly known for more than three years. Greece currently operates a tactical airlift fleet comprising around fifteen aging C-130B/H Hercules aircraft, with an average age exceeding 50 years, alongside eight more recent C-27J Spartan aircraft, approximately 20 years old.

“Signing this MoU with Embraer means more to us than a business agreement. It reflects our conviction that HAI can and should be the natural choice for world-class aerospace companies seeking a reliable partner in Europe. Developing C-390 maintenance and support capabilities in Greece does not only serve the operational needs of the Hellenic Air Force – it also builds an industrial foundation of lasting, long-term value for our country. It is precisely this combination of operational autonomy and industrial development that defines HAI’s strategic direction,” said Executive Chairman of Hellenic Aerospace Industry.

In recent years, Embraer’s C-390 has gained significant traction across Europe, particularly as a replacement for aging C-130 fleets. The Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden and Lithuania (with its order recently postponed) have selected the Brazilian airlifter. Portugal and Hungary are already operating the aircraft, with four and two units delivered respectively. More recently, the C-390 has also been selected by Uzbekistan and, most recently, by the United Arab Emirates.