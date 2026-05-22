Emirates’ aircraft cabin refurbishment program moves ahead. The major Dubai-based airline has completed the conversion of its first Airbus A380, initially configured as a high-density two-class aircraft, to a three-class configuration incorporating the Premium Economy cabin.

The aircraft concerned, registered A6-EUX, returned to service on the Dubai-Birmingham route a week ago.

The converted A380 now offers 76 seats in Business class, 56 in Premium Economy and 437 in Economy class, whereas the previous two-class version had a record capacity of 615 seats (58 in Business class and 557 in Economy class).

To integrate the new cabin on the upper deck, part of the Economy class has been removed and the interior fittings upgraded to harmonize this first retrofitted two-class aircraft with the already modified three-class A380s.

Emirates plans to convert a total of 15 dual-class A380s by the end of 2026, to complement the rest of its A380 and 777 cabin modernization program launched in 2023 and involving over 200 aircraft. All the work is being carried out by Emirates Engineering in Dubai.