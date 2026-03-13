GE Aerospace is continuing to accelerate its production ramp-up. The U.S. engine manufacturer announced it will invest another $1 billion in its facilities in 2026 to support the growth of its engine business, increase spare parts production, and meet rising demand in its defense operations.

Since 2024, GE Aerospace has unveiled over $2.5 billion in such investments, including $1 billion in 2025 alone. Of that total, $600 million has been dedicated specifically to military engine production sites. In addition, the company continues to invest around $3 billion annually in research and development.

These new investments will help expand commercial engine output, particularly at CFM International lines dedicated to the LEAP program, as well as the production of spare parts for maintenance facilities. GE Aerospace said it will boost production capacity for high-pressure turbine durability kits for the LEAP engine, which are expected to double engine lifespan under hot and harsh operating conditions. The company will also invest in advanced tooling and engine assembly systems at its Durham and Lafayette sites, supporting both narrowbody and widebody engine programs.

The Cincinnati (Ohio) site alone will receive $115 million to modernize infrastructure, expand test cell capacity, and further develop advanced metal additive manufacturing capabilities.

Defense-related facilities will absorb more than $275 million of this year’s investments. They will be upgraded to boost performance and enable rapid response to evolving U.S. military needs. Plans include renewing and expanding production machinery, improving test cell capabilities, and enhancing inspection equipment.

GE Aerospace will also invest more than $100 million in its supply chain to acquire tools and equipment aimed at stabilizing production schedules. In 2025, similar initiatives, combined with the company’s lean Flight Deck operating model, improved material availability from key suppliers by over 40% year-on-year, which in turn led to a 25% increase in commercial engine deliveries and a 30% increase in defense engine deliveries compared with the previous year.