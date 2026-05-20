ATR’s product diversification is taking shape. The manufacturer has delivered its first aircraft featuring the all-business HighLine cabin configuration to Berjaya Air. This delivery is symbolic in two ways: it marks the Malaysian carrier’s first ATR 72-600 and enables the operational launch of the HighLine concept.

The Berjaya Air aircraft is configured with 26 seats arranged in a 1-1 layout. The handcrafted Eterea seats, supplied by Geven, feature side consoles with storage and are the widest ever installed on an ATR platform. However, the HighLine concept goes beyond seating. The cabin has been freed of overhead bins, creating an enhanced sense of space.

Berjaya Air is set to place the aircraft into service in the coming days on the Subang–Koh Samui route. It will subsequently be deployed across various routes in Malaysia and to Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, primarily serving destinations where Berjaya Group operates hotels or resorts. The aircraft will also be available for charter operations across the Asia-Pacific region.

The airline is expecting its second all-business HighLine-configured ATR in the third quarter.

“The delivery of the very first ATR 72-600 in ATR HighLine configuration represents a key milestone in Berjaya Air’s transformation. Whether connecting our resort destinations or operating charter services across the region, the ATR HighLine cabin will allow us to offer a seamless end-to-end experience that reflects our premium heritage and vision,” said Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, CEO of Berjaya Property Berhad.