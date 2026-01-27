Indonesia has taken delivery of its first three Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation. According to Brigadier General Rico Ricardo Sirait, spokesperson for Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense, the aircraft landed on Friday, January 23, at the TNI-AU (Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Udara) Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Pekanbaru, in Sumatra, where they will be assigned to the 12th “Black Panthers” Fighter Squadron.

This initial batch comprises three two-seat Rafale B aircraft, registered T-0301, T-0302, and T-0303, configured to the latest F4 standard. They will be used primarily to ramp up crew training and conduct operational conversion for Indonesian pilots on the new fighter. Three additional aircraft from the first tranche are scheduled for delivery before the end of the year.

A handover ceremony for the first batch of TNI-AU Rafales was held at Dassault Aviation’s Mérignac facility on November 28.

Jakarta has ordered a total of 42 Rafale fighters (30 single-seat and 12 two-seat versions) under a framework agreement announced in February 2022. The order is being executed in three tranches (6, 18, and 18 aircraft). Indonesia is reportedly considering additional purchases, following a letter of intent signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Jakarta on May 28.