Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Turkish company Baykar in the field of UAVs and intelligent systems. The agreement, signed at SAHA 2026 in Istanbul, covers the co-development of integrated solutions combining optronic sensors, navigation systems and guided weapons capabilities, for both Baykar’s UAV platforms and air-to-ground operations.

Safran specifies that one of the key elements of this cooperation is the integration of its state-of-the-art Euroflir electro-optical system on Baykar’s TB2 UAVs, significantly enhancing their surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting capabilities.

“The integration of our Euroflir optronic systems as well as our state-of-the-art positioning, navigation and synchronization technologies onboard Baykar’s TB2 UAVs marks a new milestone in operational performance,” said Alexandre Ziegler, Head of Defense Business, Safran Electronics & Defense.

The Bayraktar TB2 is a 700kg MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) UAV with a range of over 20 hours. Its operational altitude is 16,000 feet. Baykar recalls that its platform has been deployed in numerous theaters of operation (Karabakh, Libya, Syria, Ukraine…), totaling over 1.250 million flight hours in operation.