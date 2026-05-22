Liebherr-Aerospace and HAECO Landing Gear Services, the specialist division of the Hong Kong-based HAECO Group, have carried out the first major overhaul of a landing gear on the Chinese C909 regional jet (formerly ARJ21) from COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China), marking the operational launch of this MRO activity. The landing gear for the C909 was developed and produced by Liebherr.

According to the equipment supplier, operators in China and in fast-growing markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia now benefit from efficient maintenance solutions designed to maximize fleet availability and extend aircraft operational life.

Liebherr-Aerospace explained that this project began in 2025 with the development of skills and the optimization of processes. Development was completed in 2026, when Liebherr-led joint final acceptance testing marked the official delivery of this first major overhaul to China. Liebherr-Aerospace provided technical supervision and process validation throughout the operation to ensure the highest levels of safety and quality.

More than a hundred C909s are now in operation, mainly in China.