It comes as a partial surprise: Italy is set to become a new operator of Airbus’ A330 MRTT (Multi Role Tanker Transport), with the acquisition of six units of the European aerial refueling aircraft.

According to a document published on the European Union’s official procurement platform (Tenders Electronic Daily – TED) on May 19, the contract was finalized on April 16 between the Italian Ministry of Defence and Airbus Defence and Space for a total amount of €1.393 billion. The agreement also includes more than 10 years (122 months) of logistical support.

To date, neither the Italian Ministry of Defence nor Airbus Defence and Space has officially confirmed the order. No details have been disclosed regarding the delivery schedule or the origin of the airframes to be converted (new-build or second-hand aircraft).

This decision marks a clear turning point for the Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare), which has operated four Boeing KC-767A tankers since 2011. Italy had initially planned to acquire six Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aircraft in 2022 for €1.1 billion, but cancelled the program in July 2024 due to “changed and unforeseen requirements,” with the aircraft subsequently reassigned by Boeing to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

Italy will now join France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and other European countries participating in NATO’s Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) -including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium, Norway, and the Czech Republic- as a future operator of Airbus tanker aircraft. This growing standardization will effectively enhance fleet interoperability and strengthen cooperation within the Alliance.

Poland also launched a process late last year to acquire Airbus A330 MRTTs, targeting approximately two to four aircraft, partly financed by the European Union under the SAFE framework.

As a reminder, Airbus Defence and Space is now marketing the A330 MRTT+, the tanker and military transport variant derived from the A330-800 (A330neo family). The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has already ordered a first unit, with delivery scheduled for 2029.