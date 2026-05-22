It’s the launch of an unusual new airline in French skies. Motu Link Airline has just obtained its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC), and is launching its first flights in Polynesian skies, offering cargo flights between Tahiti and the outlying islands. The company intends to concentrate initially on on-demand flights before launching scheduled flights to five destinations deemed strategic: Raiatea, Bora Bora, Rangiroa, Tubuai and Nuku Hiva.

The flights are operated by an ATR 72-500F (MSN 713, registration F-OHEI), an aircraft christened “Te Hono” acquired directly from aircraft manufacturer ATR last year and delivered on February 20. The all-cargo aircraft, which can carry up to 8.5 tonnes of freight, is operated under the Motu Link Cargo brand. It is in fact the very first ATR cargo aircraft in the South Pacific.

The project to create this new airline dates back to 2017 with the meeting of three Polynesian co-founders, Alexandre Mu (its president), Leila Kocik and Pascal Mou, united by the same observation: the existing airline offer poorly meets the daily needs of the archipelago populations. A year later, they have drawn up an initial diagnosis that is unequivocal. In many islands, a simple parcel can take several days to arrive, whether it’s fresh produce, essential spare parts or medical equipment, with serious consequences for individuals and professionals alike.

The company is created in 2021 and obtains its air transport license, with a hybrid business model combining passenger and freight transport. This model will be abandoned in 2023 in favor of a refocusing on freight, giving birth to Motu Link Cargo.

In 2024, Motu Link embarked on the process of acquiring an ATR 72-500F and launched a participatory investment fundraising campaign, a first in French Polynesia. A total of 380 million Pacific francs (3.18 million euros) were raised, including 72 million from local investors.

The young company aims to field three all-cargo ATRs by 2027, to guarantee robust operations and continuity of service during maintenance downtime.