SIA Engineering Company, via its subsidiary SIAEC Global, has won the tender to acquire 30% of the enlarged share capital of Arport Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering (Fujian), for 129 million yuan (nearly 24 million US dollars).

Arport AME, a subsidiary of the Xiamen Iport Group, provides line maintenance and ground handling services at Xiamen, Fuzhou, Wuyishan and Longyan airports.

The agreement also includes the provision of base maintenance at Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, ahead of the planned transfer of operations to the new Xiamen Xiang’an International Airport when it opens.

This acquisition follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2023 and a non-binding Framework Agreement signed in November 2024 between Singapore Airlines’ MRO division and Xiamen Iport Group to develop MRO activities in Fujian province.