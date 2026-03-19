AerCap has signed its largest order to date for the A320neo family. The leasing company announced the acquisition of around 100 aircraft from Airbus — 45 resulting from the conversion of existing options under a previous agreement, and 55 brand-new orders. According to Airbus, the single-aisle jets are split between 23 A320neos and 77 A321neos.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue through 2034.

AerCap said the deal partly stems from arrangements concluded with Frontier Airlines. “By working closely with three of our long-standing partners – Frontier Airlines, CFM and Airbus – today’s transaction will drive long-term growth for AerCap through a portfolio of highly desirable, in-demand aircraft, while enabling Frontier to optimize its fleet. This agreement also supports both Airbus and CFM in meeting their market-leading production and in-service commitments” said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap.

As a reminder, in February Frontier Airlines chose to moderate its growth plans and entered into agreements with AerCap to return 24 A320neo aircraft ahead of schedule, as well as to finance ten additional aircraft through sale-and-leaseback transactions in 2028 and 2029.

In parallel with the Airbus transaction, AerCap will also enter into long-term lease agreements with CFM International for 48 LEAP-1A engines through its joint venture with Safran Aircraft Engines, Shannon Engine Support (SES). Engine deliveries are set to begin in the second quarter of 2026.