FACC will invest around €120 million in a new high-tech plant in St. Martin im Innkreis, Upper Austria, to expand its aerostructures production capacity.

The new 20,000 m² manufacturing facility will be located near the company’s existing site and will be dedicated mainly to producing large aircraft components, including elevators and ailerons for transport aircraft.

According to the group, the project will enable FACC to double its aerostructures production capacity at the St. Martin site. Construction is scheduled to start at the end of 2026, with commissioning planned for mid-2028 and full ramp-up expected by the end of 2029. The company plans to create around 300 additional jobs at the site by 2030.

A long-standing supplier to Airbus commercial aircraft programs, FACC intends to invest €350 million in new technologies and in the expansion of its global footprint by 2030 to increase production rates on existing products and develop new projects for its customers.