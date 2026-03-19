Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has announced that Géry Mortreux will step down from his position as Executive Vice President of Air France Industries (AFI), effective May 1. He has held the role for the past ten years.

His departure will trigger a series of management changes. He will be succeeded by Vincent d’Andrea, currently Senior Vice President Engineering & Airframe Maintenance, a position he has held since 2018. D’Andrea will report to Anne Rigail and represent the maintenance activities on Air France’s Executive Committee.

Gilles Mercier will in turn succeed Vincent d’Andrea as of July 1. He is currently CEO of Barfield, the group’s US-based subsidiary, a position he has held for three years.

At that time, Mercier will be replaced by Tommaso Auriemma, who will step down from his current role as Vice President Sales for the Asia-Pacific region at AFI KLM E&M.

Finally, Magali Jobert will take over as Vice President Sales for the Asia-Pacific region. Formerly Director of AFMAé, she currently serves as Vice President Asset Management & Aerostructures Products at AFI KLM E&M.