Atlas Air Worldwide has become the largest customer of the A350F, and the first in the United States. The U.S. logistics group signed a firm order with Airbus on March 16 for 20 aircraft, with purchase options for an additional 20 units.

The company noted that it secured early delivery slots with Airbus, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2034. The new aircraft will support the growth of its global operations.

“As the retirement of older widebody freighters accelerates, the large-freighter market will remain tight, with limited new capacity entering the fleet,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “This strategic investment reinforces our long-term confidence in global air cargo demand and enables Atlas to meet that demand and support our future growth.”

With this order, Atlas Air becomes a new customer for both Airbus and Rolls-Royce, the exclusive engine supplier for the A350 family. The U.S. operator currently flies a fleet of 113 Boeing-built freighters, including 747‑400F and ‑8F, 777F, and 767‑300F aircraft, and represents about 13% of the world’s large freighter fleet.

The new Airbus A350F will be capable of carrying up to 111 tonnes of payload over a range of 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 kilometers), positioning it as the natural successor to Boeing’s 777F, production of which is set to end in 2027. Based on the A350‑1000, the freighter will share its Trent XWB‑97 engines and six-wheel main landing gear, while featuring a slightly shorter fuselage measuring 70.8 meters.