Joramco, the Amman‑based MRO company of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has renewed a maintenance agreement with IndiGo, India’s largest airline and one of the fastest‑growing carriers in the world.

Announced at the MRO South Asia Summit 2026, the new contract covers additional heavy maintenance C‑checks, end‑of‑lease return work, and painting on IndiGo’s A320neo fleet, although the number of aircraft involved has not been disclosed.

“Our continued collaboration with IndiGo reflects a shared focus on operational excellence, efficiency, and long‑term value creation. This partnership underscores Joramco’s ability to deliver consistent, high‑quality maintenance solutions for modern fleets, while contributing to our strategy of strengthening our presence in high‑growth markets,” said Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering.

IndiGo first turned to Joramco for similar services just a year ago and now operates more than 340 Airbus single‑aisle aircraft, including over 300 A320neo and A321neo jets.