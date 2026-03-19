Figeac Aéro’s plant in Chihuahua, Mexico, is set to see its workload increase. The group announced it has secured three new contracts in North America, with all production activities to be handled by its Mexican facility.

The company said the agreements cover the production of parts used in equipment assemblies for several aircraft families from Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier. The first contract involves components for passenger seats, which may be installed on various types of aircraft.

The second, focused on Boeing programs, covers a range of housings and support kits related to the installation of electrical harnesses. The third, dedicated to Bombardier products, entrusts Figeac Aéro with the production of machined aluminum parts for landing gear systems.

Under all three contracts, initial deliveries are scheduled to begin this year.

Figeac Aéro welcomed these new business wins, which are expected to generate additional annual revenue of approximately USD 1.5 million and further optimize the utilization of its Chihuahua site.