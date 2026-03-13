At the JEC World trade fair held in Paris this week, Fairmat announced that it has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop new methods for dismantling and reprocessing carbon composite panels from the aerospace sector.

The two partners are focusing in particular on structural components such as wing and center-fuselage beam elements used on long-haul aircraft like the A350.

Fairmat aims to define the conditions needed to obtain high-quality recycled material that could be reused in demanding industrial applications. The company’s technology enables the reuse of existing composite structures without reverting to virgin fiber, a process that is energy-intensive and can damage the material.

In this case, the recycled carbon composite retains comparable mechanical performance while offering lower costs and a reduced environmental footprint.