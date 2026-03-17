Singapore-based lessor Avation has decided to increase its commitment to ATR. On March 16, it converted the purchase rights it held on five ATR 72-600s, from an initial order signed in 2011.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

ATR points out that the lessor holds a portfolio of 27 of its twin turboprops. In addition, Avation has placed aircraft with three new operators in the last six months, which the aircraft manufacturer sees as a sign of continuing demand.

“Industry forecasts and independent analysts predict demand for more than 2,000 new turboprops over the next two decades to meet global fleet replacement and growth needs,” confirms Jeff Chatfield, Avation’s Executive Chairman.