De Havilland Canada has won a new contract with an Asia-Pacific airline as part of its Dash 8-400 retrofit program. The company did not wish to be identified, but already operates this type of aircraft.

The acquisition covers three aircraft, which will see their cabins and systems modernized, and will be delivered in 2027 and 2028. They will support the company’s fleet and network development strategy.

The announcement comes after de Havilland delivered two further refitted Dash 8-400s earlier this month. The first has joined the fleet of Australian carrier Nexus Airlines, and is covered by a leasing contract with TrueNoord. The second has been taken on by Flytec, which has become a new operator of the aircraft and its first operator in Argentina. The Dash 8-400 will be used for mining operations.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer also announced the signing of a contract with Asman Air for the delivery of a reconfigured Dash 8-400. It will be the fourth to join its fleet, which will happen by the end of the year.