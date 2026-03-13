Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), a joint venture between ST Engineering and Airbus, has announced the signing of a conversion contract with Hong Kong’s Asia Pacific Aviation Leasing Group (APAL) for an A330-300P2F.

Conversion of the aircraft will be carried out at one of EFW’s partner centers from the second quarter of 2026, while technical planning and certification will take place at its Dresden (Germany) site.

The converted aircraft is destined for the Chinese market. This is the first contract between APAL and EFW.