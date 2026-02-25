Some of Lufthansa’s Airbus A320s are getting a facelift. The German airline announced on February 18 that it would be refitting 38 of its aircraft between now and 2029, in order to improve comfort and adapt a design inspired by the product of new long-haul aircraft. The project was launched last spring, and the first aircraft, the A320 D-AIZY, returned to service in mid-February.

For this new cabin, Lufthansa has adopted new seats supplied by Geven, which are “particularly ergonomic”, with an adjustable headrest and a steeper recline in business class. Each is also equipped with USB A and C ports and a device for holding tablets and smartphones.

New baggage compartments with 40% more capacity have also been installed. Thanks to their increased volume, passengers can place their suitcases in an upright position, optimizing space and enabling faster stowage.

Lufthansa specifies that the modification work is now expected to take around 30 days per aircraft. Around a thousand new components from a hundred suppliers are being installed.