Biman Bangladesh’s recent contract with Boeing has not disarmed Airbus. The European aircraft manufacturer has reportedly submitted a new contract proposal to the Asian company’s technology and finance committee. According to the Bangladeshi news agency BSS, which has obtained confirmation from Biman’s management, the new contract concerns around ten aircraft.

The proposal would involve four A350-900s and six A321neos, to support the airline’s next phase of expansion, alongside the fourteen Boeings (four 737-8s, two 787-9s and eight 787-10s) ordered earlier this month.

Biman would like to increase its fleet to 47 aircraft by 2034-2035, a project currently being studied by the Bangladeshi government. This represents an interesting opportunity for both Airbus and Boeing, since its fleet currently comprises seventeen aircraft (four 737-800s, six 787s, four 777-300ERs and three Dash 8-400s).

While the airline is traditionally close to Boeing, it has also operated Airbus aircraft in the past (A310 and briefly A330). Airbus is sure to defend the advantages of a mixed fleet…