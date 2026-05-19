Sogeclair announced on May 18 that it was “studying” a plan to sell its Airbus engineering activities, against a backdrop of increasing concentration in the aeronautical engineering market. The Blagnac-based group, which specializes in high-quality engineering and manufacturing, stated that this possible operation is designed to support its long-term growth and improve its operating performance, while ensuring the continuity of the activities concerned.

This reorientation is in line with Sogeclair’s strategy of developing higher value-added engineering solutions across the entire product lifecycle, and accelerating its diversification into sectors deemed more resilient, notably defense and business aviation.

Sogeclair also specifies that Airbus would remain one of its five main customers in the event of a transaction, notably through its industrial activities in thermoplastics, including composite wing access doors.

At this stage, the Group is providing neither a timetable nor a valuation for the potential transaction, which would remain subject to regulatory approvals and information-consultation procedures with employee representative bodies.

Sogeclair has been an Airbus technology partner for over 30 years. The group is notably involved in aerostructure engineering, interior outfitting and configuration management.