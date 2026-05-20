Japan Airlines (JAL) has signed a 10-year contract with GE Aerospace for the maintenance and overhaul of avionics systems on its Boeing 787 fleet. The agreement was signed at GE Aerospace’s facility in Brisbane, Australia.

Under the terms of the contract, the Brisbane maintenance center will provide repair services and inventory support for the avionics systems on the Boeing 787 fleet operated by Japan Airlines and its subsidiaries (notably ZIPAIR). Program management and hardware support will be managed from GE Aerospace’s Singapore facility, using the engine and equipment manufacturer’s regional network.

GE Aerospace is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the Common Core System and several avionics systems on the 787, which are covered by this agreement. This is GE Aerospace’s first avionics customer support contract with a Japanese airline.

Japan Airlines operates 53 GEnx-1B-powered Boeing 787s, among a fleet of 117 wide-body aircraft.