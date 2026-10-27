Atlantic Airways has placed a firm order with Airbus for two A320neo single-aisle aircraft. The Faroe Islands’ national airline intends to continue its transition to a fleet consisting exclusively of A320neo aircraft, thereby promoting operational synergies and streamlined maintenance.

The two new aircraft are scheduled for delivery in the early 2030s.

Atlantic Airways currently operates a fleet of four A320 family aircraft: two A320s and two A320neos. All are powered by CFM International engines. The airline’s first two A320neo aircraft, configured in a single-class layout with 174 seats, were delivered in 2019 and 2020.

Based at Vágar Airport (FAE), the only airport in the Faroe Islands, Atlantic Airways operates regular flights to several European destinations, including Copenhagen, Billund, Aalborg, Paris-CDG, Edinburgh, London-Gatwick, Keflavík, and Oslo. This network is supplemented by seasonal routes. The airline also operates domestic flights to the most remote islands of the archipelago, as well as search and rescue (SAR) missions using two Leonardo AW139 helicopters.