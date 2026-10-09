Biman Bangladesh finalized its order with Airbus on October 7. The Asian airline purchased ten aircraft: four A350-900s and six A321neos. This is a symbolic contract for the European aircraft manufacturer, which had been seeking to re-enter the airline’s fleet for several years.

This order follows the finalization of another contract with Boeing in September, covering the purchase of five 787-10s and six 737-8s, which itself supplemented a previous contract for four 737-8s and ten 787s.

All of these aircraft are intended to support a new phase of modernization and expansion for the airline, which aims to meet increased demand driven by Bangladesh’s demographics and its large diaspora, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia. Biman thus plans to expand its fleet from 17 aircraft today to 47 by 2034–2035.

It also plans to expand its international network to North America.