Air France has announced the launch of two new routes to the United States from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle for the 2027 summer season.

These are San Diego, California, starting May 3, and Nashville, Tennessee, starting May 14. Both new routes will operate three times a week using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on October 14. According to Air France, the airline will be the only carrier to offer nonstop flights between Paris and each of these two cities, as well as the only one to connect Nashville to continental Europe.

With the launch of these two new routes, Air France will serve 20 destinations in the United States during the 2027 summer season: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York-JFK, New York-Newark, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington.

It should be noted that the Air France route between Paris-CDG and Denver (Colorado) is therefore not expected to resume in the summer of 2027. The last flight is scheduled for October 10.