On October 8, Airbus inaugurated its renovated plant in El Puerto de Santa María, Spain, completing the consolidation of its two sites in the Bay of Cádiz. The industrial site now brings together the teams and production lines that were previously spread between El Puerto and Puerto Real. It employs 750 people.

The site was expanded by 4,000 m² to accommodate the production lines transferred from the A320, A330, and A350 programs. Airbus also acquired a plot of land for logistics operations and constructed new service buildings.

Launched in 2021, this consolidation represented an investment of more than 90 million euros, according to the Spanish daily El País.

The European aircraft manufacturer highlighted the site’s high level of process automation to support ramp-ups in production.

The consolidated Cádiz site also produces parts for the A400M, the A330 MRTT, the C295, and the Eurofighter. It thus brings together operations from the group’s Commercial Aircraft and Defense and Space divisions.