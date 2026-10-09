Embraer’s E2 family makes its debut at LATAM. The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer and the South American group celebrated the delivery of the very first E195-E2 destined for LATAM Airlines Brazil on October 8. It is expected to enter service in November.

LATAM must still have its operating specifications updated by the Brazilian aviation authority (ANAC) in order to be authorized to operate the aircraft. Several steps must therefore be completed, such as the certification of the cabin interior layout. Embraer notes that the time required to obtain this certification should be shortened thanks to its collaboration with the airline: this has allowed the airline to use a demonstration aircraft (the “Profit Hunter”) to conduct evacuation drills, evaluation flights, and training and qualification for pilots and flight attendants.

LATAM has placed an order with Embraer for 24 E195-E2 aircraft, all of which are intended for the Brazilian airline. Twelve are expected to join the fleet by the end of the year, with the remaining twelve to be delivered in 2027. The group also holds options on approximately 50 additional aircraft.

They will be configured in a two-class layout with 136 seats, including up to 20 premium economy seats and 116 economy class seats. Premium Economy will offer more legroom, a greater recline angle, and a differentiated service experience.

The E195-E2s have a very specific mission: to expand LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic network. While the airline has already expanded its network—from 44 airports served in 2020 to 63 today—it aims to reach 70 airports by 2027. The first fourteen aircraft will be deployed on 42 routes, including eight new routes and four previously unserved destinations. The airline is evaluating the feasibility of serving up to eighteen new destinations by 2027.