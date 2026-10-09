Royal Air Maroc has signed an agreement with Boeing to refurbish the cabins of the Moroccan airline’s seven 787-8s.

The agreement was signed on October 8, 2026, at the Marrakech Air Show by Naoual Ait Hammou, director of flight operations at Royal Air Maroc, and Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri, Boeing’s regional president for the Middle East and North Africa.

The modernization program for the Moroccan airline’s oldest Dreamliners includes new seats, the replacement of the in-flight entertainment system, and the introduction of Starlink connectivity. The goal is to bring the interiors of the 787-8s in line with the comfort standards of the 787-9s introduced into Royal Air Maroc’s fleet in recent years.

As a reminder, the Moroccan airline now operates 13 Dreamliners. Its first five 787-8s were delivered new between 2015 and 2016 and are equipped with STELIA Aerospace’s (formerly Sogerma) Equinox seats in business class and a Thales IFE system. Two additional aircraft were delivered this year and were previously part of the fleet of the Chinese airline Xiamen Airlines.

RAM’s latest 787-9s, meanwhile, are equipped with Collins Aerospace’s Super Diamond seats.