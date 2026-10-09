On October 9, ST Engineering inaugurated its fourth airframe maintenance center in Singapore. Located in the new Changi Creek area, within the Changi Airport complex, this new facility represents an investment of approximately 170 million Singapore dollars (133 million U.S. dollars).

The new MRO complex covers 84,000 square meters and features four maintenance lines for wide-body aircraft. It is ST Engineering’s second-largest heavy maintenance facility in Singapore and will eventually increase the company’s on-site capacity by 40 percent.

For the Singapore-based company, this could mean servicing about 100 additional wide-body aircraft per year, “thereby offering customers greater flexibility and the assurance of access to maintenance slots, as airline fleets expand and aircraft remain in service longer.”

ST Engineering notes that its new facility incorporates digital planning systems, automated storage, and AI-powered inspection tools. Drones will perform general visual inspections, and autonomous mobile robots will transport parts from storage areas to maintenance stations. More than 500 people are expected to work there, with training in digital technologies.

The first two maintenance bays began operations in May and have already serviced aircraft from Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Air India. The center is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2027.