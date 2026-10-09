Avolon secures its delivery pipeline for the coming years. The Irish leasing company announced on October 9 that it had signed firm orders with Boeing and Airbus to acquire 250 aircraft: 737 MAX, A320neo, and A330neo.

The agreement with Airbus covers the addition of 75 A320neo family aircraft and 35 A330-900s to its portfolio. It also includes options for approximately 100 additional aircraft. Airbus notes that this brings Avolon’s firm commitments for the A330neo program to 114 and those for the A320neo family to 650.

The contract with Boeing, meanwhile, calls for the acquisition of 140 737 MAX aircraft. It has not yet been specified which models were selected, but a previous agreement with the U.S. aircraft manufacturer involved the 737-8 and 737-10.

These two orders bring the leasing company’s firm commitments to 749 aircraft.

Avolon notes, however, that it still needs to obtain approval from its majority shareholder, Bohai Leasing. It expects to receive this approval by the end of October.