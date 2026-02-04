Joramco, the Amman-based MRO company of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has secured its first maintenance contract from German carrier Condor.

Signed during the MRO Middle East 2026 exhibition in Dubai on February 4, the five-year agreement covers base maintenance checks for Condor aircraft, including the A320/A321ceo, A320/A321neo, and A330neo (A330-900) types. The number of aircraft to be covered under the contract was not disclosed.

“ We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Condor. Our commitment to operational excellence has positioned us as a partner of choice for airlines all over the world, and this long-term agreement is a testament to the trust airlines put in us. We look forward to building on this collaboration and exploring more opportunities to grow together” said Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer – DAE Engineering.

Condor currently operates a fleet of 53 aircraft, with around 40 additional units expected as part of an extensive fleet renewal program launched several years ago. The modernization includes numerous A320neo family aircraft as well as seven A330-900s. Until now, the carrier’s maintenance activities were primarily handled by its subsidiary, Condor Technik, at facilities in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf.