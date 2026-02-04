At the Singapore Airshow, Tigerair Taiwan announced its first-ever direct order for the Airbus A321neo. The agreement signed with Airbus covers the acquisition of four aircraft, which will serve as key assets in expanding the airline’s capacity.

Tigerair Taiwan currently operates a fleet of nine A320s and eight A320neos.

“Configured with 232 seats, the A321neo allows us to increase capacity on our high-demand ‘golden routes’ and accelerate network expansion. By serving more passengers across more destinations with a lower cost per seat, this investment reinforces our position as Taiwan’s leading LCC,” said Chairperson Joyce Huang of Tigerair Taiwan. The A321neos will be deployed primarily on routes to Japan.

Last December, the airline had already confirmed that its board of directors approved the acquisition of these four A321neos, along with eleven additional A321neos to be leased from Avolon and ICBC Aviation Leasing under 12-year agreements. Deliveries are set to take place by 2031 for the leased aircraft and by 2035 for the directly purchased aircraft.