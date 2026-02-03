The newly established airline AirBorneo has placed an order for eight latest-generation ATR aircraft to modernize Malaysia’s Rural Air Services (RAS) fleet. Announced at the 10th Singapore Airshow, the agreement covers five ATR 72-600s and three ATR 42-600s, with purchase rights for four additional aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2029.

ATR confirmed that the order was finalized at the end of 2025, just before AirBorneo began operations on January 1. The new state-owned airline of Sarawak has taken over the Rural Air Services, previously operated by MASwings, across Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan. The carrier currently operates eight ATR 72-500s and six DHC-6-400 Twin Otters, all inherited from MASwings.

“This partnership with ATR marks a major milestone in AirBorneo’s commitment to delivering reliable, safe and modern air services for the communities we serve,” said Megat Ardian, Chief Executive Officer of AirBorneo. “Our new ATR –600 fleet will significantly strengthen the Rural Air Services network by offering improved comfort, greater efficiency and the operational capability required for regional connectivity in East Malaysia. The ATR platform has consistently proven to be the most suitable aircraft for our operating environment, and upgrading to the latest –600 series ensures we can continue providing essential connectivity while preparing AirBorneo for long-term growth.”

The introduction of the ATR 42-600 and ATR 72-600 will also give AirBorneo increased flexibility to match capacity with route profiles while taking advantage of the strong commonality within the ATR family. The purchase rights will support the airline’s growth beyond the current RAS network, particularly as part of a potential regional expansion within the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP‑EAGA) cooperation initiative.

AirBorneo is also exploring medium-haul aircraft to serve longer routes from Kuching International Airport. The airline aims to connect to key Southeast Asian capitals, notably Singapore, as well as Hong Kong and Japan.