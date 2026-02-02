The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), CFM International and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make Singapore the world’s first country to test Open Fan RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) technologies in live airport operations at either Changi or Seletar Airport.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Changi Aviation Summit and the Singapore Airshow 2026, which opens on February 3.

This partnership will study the impact of the open fan architecture and other technologies developed under the RISE program on airport operations, with the goal of developing a comprehensive readiness framework that could serve as a global model for aircraft manufacturers, airports, and airlines worldwide.

Operational trials of RISE engine demonstrators are planned at Changi or Seletar Airport to test and validate the readiness framework and assess the operational feasibility of this new propulsion architecture.

Developed by GE Aerospace and Safran, the Open Fan RISE aims to power the next generation of single-aisle aircraft expected to enter service in the middle of the next decade. The architecture promises to reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by more than 20 percent compared to today’s most efficient commercial aircraft engines, while maintaining the typical cruise speed of current short- and medium-haul jets (approximately Mach 0.78).