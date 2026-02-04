Airbus and Thai Airways International (THAI) have extended their Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement to include the airline’s new fleet of A321neo aircraft.

This long-term contract covers a wide range of component support services, including on-site stock, access to a pool of spare parts, and repair services at THAI’s main base in Bangkok. The Thai flag carrier will also benefit from Airbus’ engineering expertise and dedicated regional FHS representatives, enabling close operational support for daily maintenance activities and improving fleet availability and cost predictability.

“Extending our FHS agreement with THAI to support their A321neo fleet demonstrates the strength of our long-standing relationship and our commitment to supporting the airline’s fleet modernisation strategy,” said Anand Stanley, President Airbus Asia-Pacific. “Through comprehensive component support and local engineering presence, we are helping THAI optimise operations as it introduces the next generation of single-aisle aircraft.”

THAI took delivery of its first A321neo on December 24 in Bangkok, an aircraft leased from AerCap. The airline plans to operate a total of 32 A321neos to expand its regional network over the coming years, with deliveries continuing through 2028.

Airbus noted that Thai Airways first signed an FHS contract in 2012 for its fleet of 20 A320ceo aircraft.