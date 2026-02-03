Boeing and Air Cambodia have unveiled the largest commercial aircraft order ever placed by a company in Cambodia, an order for up to 20 737-8 aircraft.

The agreement was unveiled at the Singapore Air Show on August 3. This is the first purchase of Boeing aircraft by the Cambodian airline.

Boeing said Air Cambodia had finalized its firm order for 10 Boeing 737-8s, with an option for a further 10 in December 2025. However, this order was not previously listed on Boeing’s orders and deliveries.

Air Cambodia currently operates a fleet of 3 Airbus single-aisle aircraft and four ATR 72s (including 3 -600s) on domestic and international routes to Vietnam, India, Thailand, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

According to Boeing forecasts, Southeast Asian airlines will need almost 5,000 new commercial aircraft over the next twenty years, with single-aisle aircraft accounting for over 80% of deliveries.