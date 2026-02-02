Lufthansa is moving forward with its plan to refurbish its Airbus A380s. The airline announced that the first of its Super Jumbos will undergo cabin refurbishment starting in February at Elbe Flugzeugwerke’s facilities in Dresden. The aircraft, registered D-AIMC, will also undergo routine maintenance checks before returning to service in April.

For its A380s, Lufthansa has opted not to install its new Allegris business class due to certification timelines. Instead, the carrier has selected a seat based on Thomson’s Vantage XL model, already certified and in service on Qantas A380s. Measuring 58 centimeters wide and converting into a fully flat two-meter bed, the seat will offer direct aisle access for every passenger, unlike the current 2-2-2 configuration, and will feature adjustable privacy panels.

The refurbished business class cabin will include 68 seats, along with eight first-class suites, 52 premium economy seats, and 371 economy seats.

All eight A380s in Lufthansa’s fleet are to be refurbished by mid-2027. The airline had initially considered retiring the type but reversed the decision due to long-haul delivery delays from both Airbus and Boeing. Lufthansa has nevertheless returned six of its original fourteen A380s to Airbus. While continuing efforts to streamline its long-haul fleet, the German carrier has confirmed that its Super Jumbos will remain in service at least until 2027.