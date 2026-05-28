MTU Maintenance, a subsidiary of MTU Aero Engines, has signed an exclusive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) contract with Taiwanese airline EVA Air for the CFM56-5B engines powering its fleet of Airbus A321s (17 units in the fleet).

The long-term agreement, the precise duration of which has not been announced, covers full engine support, including shop visits at MTU Maintenance’s Zhuhai site (China). EVA Air will also have access to MTU Maintenance Lease Services engines, should the need arise for spare engines during shop visits.

MTU Maintenance points out that this is the first time that EVA Air has chosen an independent MRO provider for the complete maintenance of its engines, under exclusive conditions. The Evergreen Group airline had been systematically using OEMs directly for engine maintenance.

This contract also marks MTU’s return to the Taiwanese market, after its last agreement with a local carrier in 2016.