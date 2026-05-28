Platoon Aviation, the Hamburg-based German business jet operator, has signed an agreement with Textron Aviation for the acquisition of several Cessna Citation Longitude aircraft, with deliveries expected from 2027.

The exact number of aircraft has not been disclosed, but Platoon Aviation intends to become the main European operator of Cessna’s super-midsize jet.

This decision marks an evolution in the operator’s strategy, hitherto focused on the Pilatus PC-24, towards a higher segment offering increased range and a more spacious cabin, suited to longer intra-European business flights.

The Cessna Citation Longitude has been certified since 2019. It can cover 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 km), with four passengers on board. It can accommodate up to 12 passengers.