Sweden and Ukraine on May 28 formalized a plan covering both the sale of new-build Gripen E/F aircraft to Kyiv and the donation of second-hand Gripen C/D fighters, marking a further step in the modernization of Ukraine’s armed forces. The agreement builds on the letter of intent signed in Linköping in October 2025, which outlined the possibility for Ukraine to eventually acquire between 100 and 150 Gripen E aircraft from Swedish manufacturer Saab.

At a press conference held at Uppsala Air Base, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a two-phase framework. In the first phase, Ukraine plans to acquire up to 20 next-generation Gripen E/F aircraft. In a second phase, Stockholm will donate up to 16 Gripen C/D aircraft drawn from the Swedish Air Force (Flygvapnet) inventory, along with “advanced ammunition”.

According to the Swedish government, the donation will take place once Kyiv has finalized the purchase of the Gripen E/F. The weapons package to be provided to Ukraine may include IRIS-T, AMRAAM, and Meteor missiles. The government added that Ukraine plans to allocate €2.5 billion from the EU’s Ukraine support loan facility to finance the acquisition of the Gripen E/F. Sweden’s contribution is estimated at approximately SEK 22.2 billion (around €2 billion).

In parallel, the Swedish government indicated that it intends to order new aircraft to compensate for the Gripen C/D fleet withdrawn for transfer to Ukraine, thereby preserving its own operational capabilities. Deliveries of the Gripen E/F could take place before 2030, while the first donated Gripen C/D could be ready to contribute to Ukraine’s air defense as early as next year.

Saab stated that the next steps will involve Ukrainian and Swedish authorities finalizing negotiations on the acquisition of the Gripen E/F, which are expected to be procured in batches.

“I am very proud of today’s announcement, which shows that Sweden and Ukraine, in collaboration with Saab, are taking further steps to enable Ukraine to access the Gripen, the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft. We look forward to supporting Ukraine in acquiring the Gripen and the Swedish authorities in replacing the donated aircraft,” said Saab CEO Micael Johansson.

Delivery of the Gripen aircraft will logically be accompanied by pilot and technician training, as well as maintenance and logistical support arrangements. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine plans to begin training pilots and technicians on the Gripen as early as this year.