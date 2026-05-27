Saudia has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR in Toulouse, becoming the first airline in the Middle East and Africa to operate this ultra-long-range single-aisle aircraft.

The aircraft, powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines, joins Saudia’s fleet as part of the airline’s modernization program and international expansion strategy under the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, which aims to increase capacity to 330 million passengers, connect Saudi cities to 250 destinations and attract 150 million tourists.

The Saudi flag carrier has ordered 15 A321XLRs. The aircraft delivered is configured for premium use, with just 144 seats, including 24 in business class and 120 in economy, a lower density than most configurations for this type of aircraft. The business cabin is based on Thompson Aero’s VantageSOLO seat, with full-flat seats and direct aisle access.

As a reminder, this variant of the A321neo ACF has an operating range of 4700 nautical miles (8700 kilometers), 15% more than that of the A321LR. It will enable Saudia to open or expand routes to destinations in Europe, Africa and the Indian Ocean, including Barcelona, Milan, Brussels, Dakar and the Maldives, without the need for a wide-body aircraft.

This delivery also reinforces the partnership forged between Airbus and Saudia over more than 40 years, which began with the first delivery of an A300 in 1984. Since then, the Saudi group (with its low-cost subsidiary flyadeal) has been a major operator of European aircraft.