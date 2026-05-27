The International Test Pilots School Canada (ITPS Canada) has placed an order with Leonardo for six M-346 T Block 20 advanced trainers, with an option for a further six aircraft.

The new aircraft are scheduled to enter service at the ITPS International Tactical Training Centre in North Bay, Ontario, in 2029.

This agreement strengthens Canada’s jet training capabilities, at a time when the country is overhauling its fighter pilot training program following the retirement of the CT-155 Hawk fleet in 2024.

ITPS Canada had the opportunity to try out the M-346 during an evaluation campaign carried out last year in the Ottawa region.

The M-346 is an advanced trainer designed to prepare pilots for 4th and 5th generation combat aircraft. It is already in service with several air forces around the world, both for training and, in certain variants, for light combat missions. The Block 20 version is the next-generation M-346 with all-digital avionics.

ITPS trains fighter and test pilots for military and government customers, starting with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), but also for many other countries.