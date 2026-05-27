The Czech Ministry of the Interior has signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters for the purchase of eleven H145s. The aircraft, which will modernize the country’s public safety infrastructure, will be operated by the Czech Police Air Service. They will be used for law enforcement, search and rescue and emergency medical missions.

The agreement also includes a comprehensive training program and logistics services, to ensure seamless integration into operations.

“As the Czech Police currently operate the H135, the switch to the H145 is the logical next step in the evolution of their fleet, enabling crews and maintenance teams to benefit from a high degree of commonality and ensure immediate operational readiness from day one,” comments Thomas Hein, Director Europe at Airbus Helicopters.

It currently operates nine H135s, which will be replaced by H145s.