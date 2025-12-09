AerCap has signed a lease agreement for two new Airbus A321neo aircraft with My Freighter, a Tashkent-based cargo airline that also operates passenger flights under the Centrum Air brand. The A321neos will be used for passenger services.

The aircraft, drawn from AerCap’s existing Airbus order book, are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027. My Freighter thus becomes AerCap’s first customer in Uzbekistan.

Founded in 2020, My Freighter specializes in cargo transport between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Its passenger arm, Centrum Air, operates both scheduled and charter services from Tashkent.

Centrum Air currently operates an all-Airbus fleet of 13 aircraft: three A330-300s, three A321neos, two A320neos, and five A320s.