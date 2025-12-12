AirBorneo, the new airline owned by the state of Sarawak (Malaysia), will begin operations on January 1, 2026, taking over the Rural Air Services (RAS) currently operated by MASwings in Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan.

The carrier has just launched its official website and call center to start marketing its flights.

According to the state’s Transport Minister, one ATR 72-500 and one Twin Otter will begin operating in AirBorneo colors next month. The launch will take place on existing routes, ensuring continuity of service for the communities served.

Sarawak’s Premier, Abang Johari Tun Openg, said that AirBorneo will also begin operating jet aircraft starting in July 2026 as part of a broader plan to strengthen regional connectivity, though he did not reveal the aircraft type.

AirBorneo is studying narrowbody aircraft to serve longer regional routes from Kuching International Airport. The new airline aims to connect major Southeast Asian capitals—particularly Singapore—as well as destinations such as Hong Kong and Japan.

AirBorneo was officially established on February 12, the date marking the signing of the sale and purchase agreement under which the Sarawak government acquired MASwings from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG). The new carrier is reportedly showing particular interest in the Airbus A220 family.