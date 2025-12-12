Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin have launched the construction of a dedicated C-130J Super Hercules maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center in Bangalore (Karnataka).

Located at Bhatramarenahalli, close to Bengaluru’s international airport, this center will meet the needs of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tactical transport fleet and regional operators, with entry into service scheduled for early 2027. It will be operated by Tata Advanced Systems and integrated into Lockheed Martin’s global network of Certified Service Centres. The new facility is billed as the first dedicated C-130J heavy maintenance (depot) center outside the US and Europe.

The IAF currently operates 12 C-130J-30s, mainly for tactical transport, special operations and difficult terrain evacuation missions.

As a reminder, the Indian Ministry of Defense is still planning to acquire between 40 and 80 medium-capacity transport aircraft to replace its fleet of Antonov An-32s and some Ilyushin Il-76s as part of the IAF’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program. The C-130J Super Hercules competes with the Airbus A400M and the Embraer KC-390.