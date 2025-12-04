AerCap announces that it has delivered to Fly Meta Leasing the first of three Boeing 777-300ERSFs contracted by the Hong Kong-based company. The aircraft was handed over on November 21, with the other two to follow in the second and fourth quarters of 2026.

The aircraft delivered to Fly Meta will be operated under an ACMI (crew, maintenance and insurance) contract by Air Atlanta Icelandic for the new Hungarian carrier Hungary Airlines. It will be based in Budapest and will serve dedicated routes to mainland China and Hong Kong, creating a fast, reliable and cost-effective air cargo bridge between Asia and Europe.

Hungary Airlines was awarded its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) at the end of 2024, and quickly became the only operator of wide-body freighters in Central and Eastern Europe.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2022, Fly Meta Leasing specializes in ACMI/CMI solutions for cargo operators. The company relies on strategic cooperation with Air Atlanta Icelandic and Hungary Airlines, as well as on its growing fleet of wide-body freighters, notably the 747-400F, A330-200F and now the 777-300ERSF.

As a reminder, the 777-300ERSF (Special Freighter) led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and AerCap is the very first freighter conversion program involving the Boeing 777-300ER. Launched in 2019, it is aimed at successors to the 747-400F and MD-11F, particularly for operators carrying low-density freight.

The program has been certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel (CAAI) since August. The first two aircraft have been delivered to US cargo airline Kalitta Air.