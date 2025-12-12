RAVE is set to leave the Safran group. The French aerospace company announced on December 10 that it has signed a definitive agreement with Kingswood Capital Management to sell its Passenger Innovations division, which specializes in in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

As a subsidiary of Safran Cabin, Safran Passenger Innovations is a California-based company best known as the creator of the RAVE wireless, seat-centric in-flight entertainment system. According to Safran, the business generates annual revenue of around $460 million and employs nearly 740 people across three sites in the United States and Germany. Safran Passenger Innovations originated from Zodiac Passenger Innovations, which was itself built around the acquisition of the US-based company IMS in 2012.

Kingswood Capital Management is a private equity firm that focuses on investments in mid-sized companies that require operational improvement. Safran said the firm will leverage its financial resources, partner network and expertise to grow the company and help develop new connected in-flight entertainment solutions.